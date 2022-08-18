StockNews.com Downgrades Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

NYSE NM opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 373.27% and a net margin of 18.69%. Equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

