StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.32. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.