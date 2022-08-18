Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.
Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,184. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $72.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.71.
In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $190,500.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 41,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,428,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,071 shares of company stock worth $1,293,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
