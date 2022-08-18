Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,184. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $72.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $190,500.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,071 shares of company stock worth $1,293,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.