Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 18th (ADI, ADSK, AES, AINC, AIXA, AMPS, APA, APLS, AR, ARDX)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 18th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $210.00 to $200.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $203.00 to $209.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $257.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $19.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $19.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $56.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $68.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $53.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $88.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €102.00 ($104.08) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $57.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $0.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.80. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 169 ($2.04) to GBX 173 ($2.09). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.10 to $8.37. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99).

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $36.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $148.00 to $138.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $149.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $48.00 to $53.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $48.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $63.00 to $59.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $56.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $88.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €23.00 ($23.47) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $126.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its target price trimmed by Aegis from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $88.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $173.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $823.00 to $822.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $224.00 to $203.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €54.95 ($56.07) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €18.00 ($18.37) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $465.00 to $525.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $260.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $165.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $225.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $169.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $190.00 to $220.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $237.00 to $263.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $224.00 to $252.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $238.00 to $255.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $250.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $247.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $110.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.25.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $1.85 to $1.59.

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $4.50 to $2.50.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €80.00 ($81.63) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $62.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $106.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $124.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $65.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €16.00 ($16.33) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $334.00 to $316.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $247.00 to $240.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $40.00.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$144.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $94.00 to $104.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $94.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $352.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $409.00 to $444.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $445.00 to $455.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $420.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $5.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €24.00 ($24.49) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price lowered by Moffett Nathanson from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$101.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $195.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $155.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $163.00 to $161.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $180.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $161.00 to $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $193.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.50 to $8.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $61.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €44.50 ($45.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €201.00 ($205.10) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $115.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $125.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $100.00 to $125.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.80 to $4.20. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €48.00 ($48.98) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.