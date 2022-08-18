Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 18th (ADI, ADSK, AES, AINC, AIXA, AMPS, APA, APLS, AR, ARDX)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 18th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $210.00 to $200.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $203.00 to $209.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $257.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $19.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $19.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $56.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $68.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $53.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $88.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €102.00 ($104.08) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $57.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $0.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.80. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 169 ($2.04) to GBX 173 ($2.09). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.10 to $8.37. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99).

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $36.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $148.00 to $138.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $149.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $48.00 to $53.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $48.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $63.00 to $59.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $56.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $88.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €23.00 ($23.47) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $126.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its target price trimmed by Aegis from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $88.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $173.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $823.00 to $822.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $224.00 to $203.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €54.95 ($56.07) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €18.00 ($18.37) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $465.00 to $525.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $260.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $165.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $225.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $169.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $190.00 to $220.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $237.00 to $263.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $224.00 to $252.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $238.00 to $255.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $250.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $247.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $110.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.25.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $1.85 to $1.59.

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $4.50 to $2.50.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €80.00 ($81.63) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $62.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $106.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $124.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $65.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €16.00 ($16.33) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $334.00 to $316.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $247.00 to $240.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $40.00.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$144.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $94.00 to $104.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $352.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $409.00 to $444.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $445.00 to $455.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $420.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $5.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €24.00 ($24.49) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price lowered by Moffett Nathanson from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$101.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $195.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $155.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $163.00 to $161.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $180.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $161.00 to $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $193.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.50 to $8.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $61.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €44.50 ($45.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €201.00 ($205.10) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $115.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $125.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.80 to $4.20. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €48.00 ($48.98) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

