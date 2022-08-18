STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 224,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,323,567 shares.The stock last traded at $37.69 and had previously closed at $37.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.