Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down to $8.14

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $7.93. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 20,138 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $831.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 175.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

