Stifel Nicolaus Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $68.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $72.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

