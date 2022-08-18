Stifel Nicolaus Raises Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$19.75

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEO. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark set a C$25.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$14.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.27. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$10.48 and a 52-week high of C$22.85.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Neo Performance Materials

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,375,380. Insiders acquired a total of 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $426,408 over the last three months.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading

