Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Price Target to C$1.20

Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Pasofino Gold Price Performance
Shares of CVE VEIN opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. Pasofino Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.80.
Pasofino Gold Company Profile
