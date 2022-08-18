Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Price Target to C$1.20

Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Pasofino Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE VEIN opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. Pasofino Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.80.

Pasofino Gold Company Profile

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

