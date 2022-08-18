Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.03 million.

Shares of NYSE STVN traded down €0.46 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €17.37 ($17.72). 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is €16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.29. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($29.78).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12). The firm had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.08 ($26.62).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

