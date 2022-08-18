Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of STEM opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Stem has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,066,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,214 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

