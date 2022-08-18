Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of STEM opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Stem has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
