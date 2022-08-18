Steem Dollars 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00013560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $36.81 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00572653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00256448 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000098 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001413 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002342 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,551,104 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.