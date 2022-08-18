Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Steelcase worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 10.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.20%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

