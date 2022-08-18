Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SRT opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $163.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Startek has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.16.

Get Startek alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Startek during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.