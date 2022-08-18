Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.23. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 52,500 shares.

Starcore International Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.36 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

See Also

