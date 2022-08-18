Starcoin (STC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.23 Million

Starcoin (STC) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Starcoin has traded 62.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $143,305.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00260043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000972 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Starcoin Profile

Starcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,424,373 coins. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. Starcoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. Starcoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com.

Starcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StarKST is a payment gateway system where users can make safe and fast payments around the globe. The platform is developed using blockchain technology. The StarKST project offers to its users an exchange, a StarKST wallet to store, receive/send KST and finally, the StarKST website allocates the payment gateway. The KST token use a private blockchain to improve the safety and quickness of the payments. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

