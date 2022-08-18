Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 70,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 318,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,293 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

