Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 68,783 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. 49,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,139. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.