Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Given New CHF 40.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 46 to CHF 40.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRAIF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stadler Rail from CHF 38 to CHF 35 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stadler Rail from CHF 50 to CHF 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stadler Rail in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stadler Rail Price Performance

SRAIF stock remained flat at $42.35 during trading on Thursday. Stadler Rail has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.35.

About Stadler Rail

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

