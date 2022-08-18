Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $470.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($5.87). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.68), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares traded.
Sports Direct International Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 470 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.39.
About Sports Direct International
Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.
