SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $474.61 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.22.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

