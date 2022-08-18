SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,140. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

