SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Increased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SRLN stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67.

