Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $25,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

