South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,064 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $25,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.00. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

