South Dakota Investment Council Sells 92,271 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,279 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 92,271 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,464. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.13. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

