South Dakota Investment Council Sells 250,278 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 250,278 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $104.08. 62,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,660. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.