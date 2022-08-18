South Dakota Investment Council Sells 11,410 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $128.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.