South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

FedEx stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.99. 8,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,227. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

