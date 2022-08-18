South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 196,450 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,581,164. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.