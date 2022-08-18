South Dakota Investment Council Has $17.14 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,970 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $441.97. 5,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

