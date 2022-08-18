South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70,181 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 597,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $132,505,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $3,196,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 124,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,180,244,000 after purchasing an additional 94,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on V. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

NYSE:V traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.87. 30,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,748,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $404.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.67.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

