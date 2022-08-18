South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 28,875 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.15% of United States Steel worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $8,767,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.3 %

X traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. 42,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,211,135. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

