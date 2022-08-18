Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.91% and a negative net margin of 3,792.35%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

SONN stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 1,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) by 438.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.99% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

