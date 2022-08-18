Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.89 and last traded at $53.85. Approximately 29,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 423,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 522,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 431,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

