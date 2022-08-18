Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLVYY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Solvay from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Solvay from €147.00 ($150.00) to €108.00 ($110.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Solvay from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Stock Performance

Solvay stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Solvay has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.