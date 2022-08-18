Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $38,034.36 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32.

On Friday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $21,945.66.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 68,997,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,654,270. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Snap by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 72,220 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Snap by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

