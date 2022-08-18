Smith Salley & Associates Has $238,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

