Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez Sells 6,250 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after buying an additional 1,454,261 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $42,273,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,082,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $38,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

