SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Director Robert T. Best Purchases 84,000 Shares

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.65 per share, with a total value of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,904,060.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SmartRent Price Performance

Shares of SMRT stock traded up 0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 3.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,992. The company has a market capitalization of $747.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.06. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.22 and a 52-week high of 15.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

About SmartRent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

