SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$33.25 at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.75 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SRU.UN stock opened at C$29.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.64. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$26.32 and a 12 month high of C$33.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

