SkyHub Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (SHB)

SkyHub Coin (SHB) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One SkyHub Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SkyHub Coin has a total market capitalization of $5,885.97 and $3.00 worth of SkyHub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SkyHub Coin has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00110074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00247421 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SkyHub Coin Profile

SkyHub Coin (SHB) uses the hashing algorithm. SkyHub Coin’s total supply is 643,413 coins. SkyHub Coin’s official website is skyhubcoin.com. SkyHub Coin’s official Twitter account is @Skyhubcoin.

SkyHub Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SkyHub is a blockchain-powered marketplace of services for the online booking industry. SkyHub project’s unique business model is designed to bridge the gap between online travel agency and a traditional travel agency by creating a trusted platform with a bustling ecosystem of active and satisfied users and by providing a convenient online booking capability, as well as a 24/7 support in multiple countries and in multiple languages. SkyHub platform will act as an intermediary and escrow agent by leveraging company owned and operated contact centers located worldwide. Travelers around the world can find and book their perfect trip on the website, mobile, and tablet apps. SkyHub’s payment system is designed to provide easy, instantaneous, secure, payment options. “

