Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Down 5.5%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. 18,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,232,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $746.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.37.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
