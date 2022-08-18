Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Down 5.5%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. 18,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,232,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $746.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skillz by 101.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 63,558 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 484.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 398,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 330,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 34.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 2,417,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 288.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 587,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 436,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

