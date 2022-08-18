SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 1,709 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $29,548.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,230.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.11. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 7.91. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 12.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,564,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 391,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 921,670 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,762,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,811,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.