Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Decreases By 8.5%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 374.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gravity by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gravity by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gravity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Gravity Stock Down 2.7 %

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. Gravity has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $346.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71.

(Get Rating)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.