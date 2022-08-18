Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Decreases By 11.7%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

In other news, Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,787.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FTC Solar news, Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $148,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,787.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,977.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151,679 shares of company stock worth $5,093,308 over the last ninety days. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Stock Down 7.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,427. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Read More

