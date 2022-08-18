Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Decreases By 9.0%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 3.1 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FMS. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,610,000 after buying an additional 1,598,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,738,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

