Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Declines By 7.9%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,396,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CDW by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Trading Down 0.5 %

CDW stock opened at $182.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.88. CDW has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

