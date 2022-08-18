Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Drops By 9.1%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 324,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 78,206 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 1.3 %

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Shares of CGBD opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.65%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.