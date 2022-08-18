Short Interest in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Declines By 8.0%

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $104.99 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

